Laurene May Rose

Laurene May Rose, 91, of East Wenatchee, Washington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with family by her side. She was born August 21, 1931 to Glen and Agnes (Dimmitt) Willsey in Wenatchee.

She graduated from Wenatchee High School, Class of 1949 (the “49ers”).

Laurene worked for the Wenatchee Credit Bureau when she met Ray Pitts and they married on December 31, 1951. Together, they had four children.

Laurene married Conrad Rose, Jr. on July 9, 1988 and together they shared their love of music and travel. She enjoyed playing piano and violin, as well as gardening, sewing and embroidery. She was a longtime member of Eastmont Presbyterian Church, the Wenatchee Senior Center and the Ephrata Senior Citizens Center.

Laurene’s love and devotion to her family and friends continued throughout her life, raising her children and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

Laurene is survived by her sister, Carol (Orville) Mabry of Madera, California; her brother, Fred (Jeanne) Willsey of East Wenatchee; three children, Everett Pitts of East Wenatchee, Joy Tabor of Spokane, Washington and Ruth (Virgil) Faulconer of Goldendale, Washington; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend, Doty Streeter of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; her brother, Gene Willsey; her son, Carl Pitts and her granddaughter, Ramona Childress.

Laurene was cared for in her later years by her grandson, Brian Pitts of East Wenatchee and the loving caregivers at Tuscany Cottage, including her granddaughter, Misty Bigbull and great-granddaughter, Alyson Bigbull.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. located at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make a memorial donation in her name to the El Katif Shriners in Spokane or the Masonic Temple in Wenatchee.

You are invited to visit Laurene’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.