Celebrating success: Tonasket Chamber of Commerce to host annual awards banquet

TONASKET – The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce will hold their highly anticipated annual banquet and awards ceremony Jan. 18, at the Tonasket Eagles hall at 5:30 p.m.

‘The event will bring together local business leaders, to celebrate the achievements of the past year and set the stage for future growth and collaboration.

The dinner is sponsored by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce and is for those members who have renewed their membership and new members only.

“It is at no cost to those members save asking them to bring a homemade dessert to share with all there. And if they so desire donations will be accepted,” said Michael Stewart, Chamber President.

A delicious meal of prime rib will be provided by the chamber, prepared and served by the Tonasket Eagles personnel.

“Our Grand Marshall, Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year will be introduced and presented with plaques. A short business meeting will be held mainly to introduce the new board to our members and ask for a comfortable day of the week and time for most to attend for any updates and usual business that needs to be addressed,” said Stewart.

As the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce looks forward to a new year of growth, Stewart said, “The exciting part for the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce is that it is functioning again.”

Some of the many benefits a thriving chamber of commerce can bring to a community are networking opportunities, advocacy, representation, business resources and support, increased visibility and credibility, community involvement, economic development, education opportunities, and access to information to keep members informed, according to Stewart. By joining the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, businesses can leverage these benefits to grow and succeed while contributing to the overall prosperity of the community.

Stewart went on to say, “local businesses are working together to provide the yearly events in a timely manner, with a lot of community input and creative ideas within their committee personnel. As the community continues to talk with one another, the growth of these potentials can only become better,”

While involvement helps create a more vibrant and connected community, the chamber’s growth contributes to the economic growth of the area.

According to Stewart, after some minor setbacks, the chamber’s membership has now returned and “continues to do so.”

“We are now at 32 businesses signed back up and at least four individuals. I expect more as the word gets around our community,” said Stewart.

Among the positive changes, Stewart reports a sense of greater accountability within the leadership team, Quickbooks for the treasurer and more communication with city government and community leaders.

“The mission statement for the chamber is to represent the business interests and communicate this to our city government,” he said.

Stewart said another goal for the chamber is to bring in various speakers to address the potential areas of interest local businesses have. The chamber will provide the necessary insurance to protect and cover the events that are planned, giving guidance when needed or requested and providing an informed critique of each event so that each event gets the feedback in a constructive manner.

The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce invites all local businesses to become a members, where opportunity and growth await. By joining the chamber, members gain access to a network of like-minded professionals, and valuable resources to help businesses thrive.

To join, simply send a check to Tonasket Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 523 for dues, or contact the office at 509-486-1090 for more information. Chamber dues are $75 for a business, $55 for a non-profit organization and $35 for an individual application when requested.