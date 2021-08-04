Obituaries
Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford, 82, Tonasket, Wash., died July 21, 2021. Kay was born March 25, 1939 to Mary Bevington and Kenneth Sillivan in Red Rock, Colo.

by Gazette-Tribune
Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford, age 82, of Tonasket, Washington, died on July 21, 2021. Kay was born to parents Mary Bevington and Kenneth Sillivan on March 25, 1939 in Red Rock, Colorado.

Kay Sillivan married Ronny Stafford in Chelan, Washington in 1958 and they would have been married for 63 years on August 6, 2021. In 1967, Kay and Ronny moved to Tonasket, Washington and lived there for 53 years.

Kay was a wonderful wife and mother to two children and a loving grandmother to five grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her husband, Ronny Stafford; two children, Steve Stafford and Jan Gonzales and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tonasket City Park on August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Chester “Chet” Ralph Haney
Chester ‘Chet’ Ralph Haney
 By Gazette-Tribune
Kim Harriman
Kimberley ‘Kim’ Taylor Harriman
 By Gazette-Tribune
John “Andy” Anderson
John Andrew ‘Andy’ Richardson
 By Gazette-Tribune
Elizabeth Betty Reichel
Elizabeth ‘Bettie’ Jane (Trypus) Reichel
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE