Kay Charlene Stafford

Kay Charlene Stafford, age 82, of Tonasket, Washington, died on July 21, 2021. Kay was born to parents Mary Bevington and Kenneth Sillivan on March 25, 1939 in Red Rock, Colorado.

Kay Sillivan married Ronny Stafford in Chelan, Washington in 1958 and they would have been married for 63 years on August 6, 2021. In 1967, Kay and Ronny moved to Tonasket, Washington and lived there for 53 years.

Kay was a wonderful wife and mother to two children and a loving grandmother to five grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her husband, Ronny Stafford; two children, Steve Stafford and Jan Gonzales and five grandchildren.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tonasket City Park on August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements