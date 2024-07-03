Kathryn (Kathy) Corrrigan was born in Seattle, Wash. on Sept. 5, 1941 to Daniel and Marian (Rooney) Corrigan. She died Jan. 31, 2024.

Born in Seattle, Washington on September 5, 1941, Kathryn Elizabeth Corrigan was the oldest child of Daniel and Marian (Rooney) Corrigan. She passed away January 31, 2024.

Dan Corrigan worked as an immigration officer, and they moved around to different border towns in the PNW throughout her childhood. After leaving Seattle, they lived on a farm in Sumas, Washington, a few years were spent in Victoria, B.C. where Kathryn attended St. Anne’s Academy and she graduated Holy Names Academy, Spokane in 1959.

Consistent with a life of caring for and about others, Kathryn chose healthcare for her professional career. She became a Radiology Technician after attending school in Great Falls, then moved to Palo Alto, California. A gentleman came in for an x-ray after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in Lake Tahoe and Kathryn was his x-ray tech. That gentleman was James Fray who would later become her husband on June 15, 1968.

They would eventually move to Oroville, Washington and raise their three children, Cory, Kevin and Brigid Fray. She was known as Kathy by her friends in Oroville and was most often seen running along Lake Osoyoos or various 5Ks to 26.2-mile marathons throughout Washington State.

Kathryn moved to the Seattle area in 1983 working as an X-Ray Technician and Mammographer all over King County. She started working at Boeing in 1990 and retired in 2005.

Kathryn’s greatest joys during retirement were her spending time with her children and grandchildren, visiting with her many friends, skiing at Big Mountain in Whitefish, Montana, traveling with family and running wherever her running shoes would take her. Always ready for an adventure, Kathryn was first in line, bags packed and ticket in hand.

Her family would like to thank South Hill Village for her great care over the last 10 years. She was well taken care of by the devoted Staff at South Hill Village.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and father of her children, James Fray and is survived her brothers, Dan of Camino Island, Washington; John (Marilyn) of Hood Canal, Washington; her sisters, Molly (Gabor) Aldassy of West Seattle, Washington; Mari-Pat (Steve) Corrigan-Clark of Spokane, Washington; son, Cory (Molly) of Spokane; son, Kevin of Oroville; daughter, Brigid, of Whitefish, Montana and nine grandchildren, Jacob, Sofia, Addison, Maya, Calista, John Paul, Dominic, Gianna and Joseph.

A celebration of Kathryn’s life will be at 1 pm on Sunday, July 14th at The Hughes’ Barn, 42 Westlake Road, Oroville, WA. There will also be a celebration and burial in LaConner, WA on August 10, 2024. Details TBD.