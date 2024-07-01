Chesa Fourth of July Rodeo in its 82nd year

The Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo is scheduled to take place on Thursday proceeded by a dance on Wednesday night.

CHESAW – The 82nd Annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 4, proceeded by a dance on Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

On rodeo day, the action starts with Family Games at 10 a.m. followed by the parade at 12:30 p.m. Rodeo action follows the parade and features both senior and junior events

The senior events include cow riding, calf roping regular and ranch saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, open barrel races and women’s breakaway roping.

Junior events include cow riding, the calf roping and scramble and junior barrel racing.

The books opened on June 25 and close at noon on June 2, by which time all entry fees must have been paid. Entries can be scheduled between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. by calling Darlene Nigg at 509-485-2793 or 509-560-0220.

Gary Nealy is this year’s Grand Marshal, see related story on this page. For those wanting to enter the parade, call Sarah McKinney at 509-846-3074.

Music for Wednesday’s dance will be provided by Boone’s Tunes