Alana Lee Hagerup passed away on March 28th, 2025, due to complications with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) surrounded by her loving family.

Alana was born to Laura Jean Worthington (Frazier) and Allan Rainsberry on January 1, 1951, in Wilbur, Washington.

She moved many times during her school years and met many friends graduating in Ontario, Oregon in 1969. August 10th of 1974, she married the love of her life Tim Hagerup. Alana had two children, David Stevenson and Stacie Herriman and added her third child, Signe Hagerup on June 3rd, 1975. Alana entrusted her children with Tim and he supported and treated her children as his own.

Alana worked several years at Omak Walmart in the Sporting Goods Department and then at the Omak Clinic. There weren’t many strangers to her as she was loved by everyone.

Alana is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Jean Worthington; father, Allan Rainsberry; sisters, Gai Wisdom, Jan Hansen and Julie Frahm.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Hagerup of 51 years; brother, Scott Worthington of Texas; sisters, Patty Elmore of Pond Creek, Oklahoma, Susan Rainsberry of Meeker, Colorado; stepmother, Dutch Ziegenbein of Salem, Oregon; son, David Stevenson of Ellensburg; daughters, Stacie Munson of Okanogan and Signe Hagerup of Malott; grandchildren, Tyler Stevenson, Cameron McFarland, Abbie Stevenson, Samantha Butler Peebles and Emma Munson; great-grandchildren, Jacie Stevenson and Jemma Stevenson and Adeline Peeble; brother- and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Kim Hagerup, Mike and Tammy Hagerup, sister-in-law Edie Hagerup and brother-in-law Danny Hagerup and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to CaraMia Vance, Brenda Porter, Jake Hagerup, Kim Hagerup, Belinda Herriman, Norm Peterson, Bart McKinnon and Berta Mattson.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Eagles in Okanogan, Washington on Saturday, May 10th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association, Guide Dogs for the Blind or your local FFA Chapter.