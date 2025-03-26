Elizabeth Mae (Marlatt) Owen, age 93 of Oroville, Washington, went home to be with her Lord on February 16, 2025, while residing at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington. She was born on May 27, 1931, on the family homestead near Hawk Springs, Wyoming, to Ernest Henry Marlatt and Martha Elizabeth (Dean) Marlatt.

Beth grew up on the homestead with her parents, two older sisters, Majorie NaDean and Alcie Marie and farm animals, including cows, pigs, chickens and Fanny the dog. She loved animals all her life, especially her cats, dogs, and chickens. While residing at the nursing home, she was thrilled to have cats, dogs, chickens and a baby goat stop by her room for a visit. She enjoyed watching the wild birds come to the bird feeder outside her bedroom window.

Beth moved to Oroville as a young girl to work in the apple orchards with her family. She graduated from Oroville High School with the class of 1949. After graduation, she moved back to Wyoming, where she worked in a restaurant as a waitress. It was there that she met Donald Lee Owen. Before too long, he had won her heart and her hand in marriage. They were married on February 10, 1950, in Rawlings, Wyoming, and moved back to Oroville to begin their new life together.

In December of 1950, a daughter was welcomed into their home and in December of 1953, a son was welcomed as well. A sad time was in 1952 when a second daughter died in the womb. Beth stayed at home with her children the first few years before working in orchards and at the dryer and sheds. She had many friends at her jobs. She taught her children how to pick apples and how to put in a good day at work.

Beth enjoyed attending Bible Faith Family Church in Oroville with her family and friends. Her faith in Jesus was very important to her. That faith helped her get through the passing of Don on September 22, 2005, after 55 years of marriage. When we think of our mother, Proverbs 31:28 comes to mind: “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her.” She loved her family and extended family deeply and completely.

In 1956, the family moved into the home where she lived until her health no longer permitted her to remain home. On December 19, 2023, EMTs Paul and Rob took her to North Valley Hospital. She was transferred to North Valley Extended Care on February 15, 2024. The staff members were always kind, caring and responsive to her requests and needs. They welcomed visits from her family and friends.

Beth is survived by her children, Roger Lee Owen and Kathy Marie (Owen) Larsen; her grandchildren, Laura Lynn Larsen and David Craig Larsen (Yvonne); her nieces and their families, Loretta Ney, Kenna Evans (Dave) and LeAnn Smith, and her special kitty, Demetri.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Ernest and Martha; her sisters, Margie and Marie; her infant daughter, Diane and many beloved pets.

At her request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to North Valley Extended Care. Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville was in care of arrangements.