Judith Ann Van Brunt Timm, 80, of Omak, Washington, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Judy was born in Chehalis, Washington on December 16, 1944, to Harold and June Van Brunt.

The family soon moved to Camp Disautel, where Harold was a mechanic in the Biles-Coleman shop. Judy enjoyed her childhood in the small community. The family bought a small ranch on Omak Creek where Judy had a horse and room to ride.

They moved to Omak where Judy finished grade school. Then to Tonasket where the family owned and operated Don’s Drive-In. Harold bought a log truck that Judy had some experience driving. She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1963. She attended Kinman Business College in Spokane for one year, then returned to Tonasket and started working for the U.S. Forest Service. Her career took her to the Forest Service offices in Okanogan.

On August 28, 1976, she married fellow employee Mike Timm at the Omak United Methodist Church. Judy and Mike made their home in Omak. Where they spent 48 years. They had a large lot with a big garden that they fully utilized. Judy loved to plant flowers, and their home was often referred to as “The brown house with all the beautiful flowers.”

Judy became a stepmother from day one and she was a wonderful one. She loved her family. She enjoyed camping and driving around the local area. Their travels included the Northwest, adjacent states and western Canada. For two years, they traveled on a Honda Goldwing, usually with their neighbors Dale and Ethyl Johnson. Judy’s favorite areas included the Oregon Coast, Canadian Rockies and Bonaparte Lake.

She took an early retirement in 1995, after a 30-year career. She then spent as much time with her family as she could making all the best memories.

Judy is survived by husband, Mike; sister, Cindy Weller; stepsons, Mick and David Timm; niece, Heather Voldberg; nephew, Shawn Weller; grandchildren, Chase, Ashley, Andy, Chris and Brandon; great nieces, Chanel and Dominique; three great-grandchildren and one great-great niece. She is preceded in death by both parents and brother, Art. She will be forever missed. May she rest in peace.

Services will be February 28, 2025, at 1 p.m. at River Valley Funeral Home in Okanogan, Washington.