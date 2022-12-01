Joy Stoddard of Tonasket, Washington and the Aeneas Valley, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Tonasket hospital.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ella Quigg; her husband, Roy Stoddard and infant son, Jerry Lee Wisdom.

Joy is survived by her children, Ernie Wisdom, Oroville, Washington, Shari Skipper, Aeneas Valley and Tim Alexander, Yakima, Washington. Also, numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

Joy was graduate of Oroville High School in 1946. She served a long tenure at Prince’s Department Store as a shoe salesperson. She was well known for her service and concern for the people of the county and Canada.

She also served as hostess at the Stoddard Ranch for 30 some years. Stories have evolved from ranchers, loggers, truck drivers and hunters who were treated with kindness and great food. There were times though if she was displeased, they were subjected to a bit of her colorful vocabulary.

The family asks for no service, but thanks all whom expressed their concern. We extend a special thank you to Roy Stoddard Jr. and his wife Laverne. Their past and ongoing support of our mother is much appreciated.

A celebration of life will be hosted at the Stoddard Ranch in the spring.

Rest in peace Joy Stoddard!