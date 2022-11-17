Jospeh Davis

Joseph Wayne Davis, 34, of Tonasket, Washington, died on November 4th, 2022. He was born July 31st, 1988 in Tonasket to parents Cathy Davis and Jessie Hernandez.

All who knew Joseph, knew he was a “Jack of all trades” and was always willing to lend a hand even if he didn’t exactly know how to do it.

His love for fishing and the outdoors always took priority. Teaching his kids how to fish was one of the memories Joseph always held on to. Marrying his wife Cheryl and learning of her love for fishing and outdoors, sealed the deal for Joseph. When Joseph was around his family and friends, they could always feel just how much they were loved by him.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Cathy Davis (Jimmy); father, Bob Davis (Sissy); wife, Cheryl Davis; children, Athan, Lili, Chloe and Hannah; siblings, Cassandra Smith, Taylor Marie Davis (Cody), Wesley Davis (Celeste) and Morgan Davis; grandmother, Debra Hicks and mother-in-law, Wanda Stauffer.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.