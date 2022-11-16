David Kay Reynolds

David Kay Reynolds, age 86, of Oroville, Washington died November 8, 2022 at Tonasket Hospital. He was born March 20, 1936 in Mesa, Idaho to parents Gordon and LaVon (Ferguson) Reynolds.

He attended grade school, junior high and high school in Boise, Idaho graduating from Borah High School in 1954. David joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and served in Japan and San Francisco, California. He later worked for Morrison-Knudson Construction in Washington, Oregon, Utah and Colorado. After the children were born, he worked for Boeing Company in Seattle, Everett and Kent. He retired to Oroville where he served on the City Council and Mayor Pro Tem.

U.S. Marine Corps

David was a member of the First Christian Church of Boise, Idaho where his grandparents and parents all attended. (His grandfather had helped build the church.) He was also a member of the Boise, Idaho DeMolay, Ancient Free Masons of Boise, Scottish Rite, Oroville City Council, Oroville Mayor and the Oroville American Legion, Post #84.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Faye (Myers) Reynolds – they would have been married 60 years on November 17th, 2022; children, Gary G. Reynolds (Shan Reynolds Rosenkranz) and Laurel Dee Reynolds (Gerry Pylka).

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.