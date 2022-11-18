Evelyn Louise (Kidwell) Allen

Evelyn Allen

Evelyn Louise Allen passed away peacefully at her home in East Wenatchee, Washington after an extended illness. She was born February 16, 1934 in Molson, Washington to Lesley Clyde and Winnifred (Zesiger) Kidwell.

Evelyn grew up in a small house without power or water on the Molson Grade, near Oroville, Washington. Evelyn attended school in Oroville. It was there she met her husband of 66 years, Billy Allen Sr., who shared her birthday of February 16th. Bill and Evelyn were married September 21, 1950 and over the next 17 years, had seven children – four girls and three boys.

Evelyn was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her children and grandchildren. She was a good cook and seamstress, sewing Barbie clothes for her daughters and quilts and baby blankets.

Evelyn loved cats, dogs, roses and horses. She collected dolls, rooster and Native American art; having many wonderful stories of growing up among Native Americans.

Evelyn’s greatest joy was always her family, her children and grandchildren and later, her great granddaughter, Ajna.

Evelyn is survived by her seven children, Roxan (Don) Cook, Mary (Dennis) Swanson, Billy Allen Jr., Butch Allen (Kelly Towers), Will Allen, Roberta (Leo) Meats and Leslie Hautala; grandchildren, Cris Cook, Luke Cook, Monica Allen, Jaime Allen, Andy Meats, Josey Meats and Logan Hautala and great granddaughter, Ajna Cook.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, four brothers and two grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dr. Timiras, Brett Hearl and everyone at Confluence Health, Jennifer Blanchard at Behavioral Health. Stacy Salley of Aging Adult Care and Caregivers, Amber Tillotson, Shauna Desjardins, Brigitte Murray and the late Dee Gere.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) at https://donate.nami.org.