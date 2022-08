John L. Verbeck

John L. Verbeck, age 67, of Tonasket, Washington died on August 17, 2022 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. John was born in Tonasket, Washington to his parent’s Richard and Leane Verbeck.

John was preceded in death by his dad, Richard Verbeck. He is survived by his mom, Leane Verbeck; sister, Janet Culver and his brothers, Rich Verbeck and Jim Verbeck.

There will be no services held at this time.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.