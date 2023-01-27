Janice Hawkin

Janice Hawkins, age 72, of Oroville, Washington, died on January 5, 2023 at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.

Janice was born on August 14, 1950 to her parents Verlin and Ida Hawkins. Jan was a good nurse for over 40 years. She was a loving sister and will be missed.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Verlin and Ida Hawkins and her brother, Steve Hawkins.

Janice is survived by her siblings, Dan Hawkins, Ted Hawkins, Phyllis St. Pierre, James Hawkins, Mike Hawkins, Joe Hawkins and Anita Hawkins.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.