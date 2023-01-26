Jan Hansen

Jan Rene Rainsberry Hansen passed away suddenly, Sunday, January 15th at the North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. She was born to Allan and Laura Jean Rainsberry in Omak, Washington on January 11, 1954.

She had three sisters, Gai Lynn, Alana and Julie. After her parents divorced, her mom married Bert Worthington and Jan gained two step-brothers, Brad and Scott. Her dad also remarried and had two more daughters, so Jan gained two half-sisters Susie and Patty.

Jan graduated from high school in 1972 in Lewiston, Idaho. In 1973 she joined the U.S. Air Force. She was stationed in various places throughout the states, also in Germany 1981-1984 and Spain 1987-1990. She retired in 1995 after 22 years of service to our country.

In 1980 Jan was blessed with her first child, Nathan. She married Kyle Hansen in 1986. They had two more sons, Michael and DJ.

After her retirement from the military, she moved back to her roots in Oroville, Washington. There she worked at the Osoyoos Lake State Park for many years. She was also a member of both the local American Legion and Fraternal Order of the Eagles where she kept books for more than 10 years.

She, along with her partner of 25 years, Ken Cumbo, enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved her three dogs Venus, Molly, and Sadie and spent a lot of time with them.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Laura Jean; her sisters, Gai Lynn Wisdom and Julie Jo Frahm; grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

She is survived by her partner, Ken Cumbo of Oroville; sons, Nate (Shirley) of Oroville, Michael of Spokane and DJ of Omak; her sisters, Alana (Tim) Hagerup of Omak, Susie Rainsberry (Steve) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Patty (Steven) Elmore of Salem, Oregon; step-brothers Brad and Scott; step-mother, Duch Ziegenbein residing in Salem, Oregon and Aunt Jackie in Lincoln City, Oregon. She leaves five grandchildren, four of which live in Oroville and one in Nebraska; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

We are currently discussing a memorial/service in late March, tentatively. We are hoping to have it at the local American Legion in Oroville. More details to follow.