Ken Finsen

Kenneth M. Finsen, age 84, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Kenneth was born to his parents Clarence and Grace Finsen on August 17, 1938 in Oroville, Washington and graduated from Oroville High School. Ken was in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawaii. He married Shelia Finsen in 1960 and they were married until she passed away in 1994. He then met Marilyn Hilderbrand and they were married in 1995.

Ken was a member of the American Legion. Ken worked hard all his life, he loved to camp and fish, he was loving, caring, very funny, and he had a lot of friends that will miss him.

Ken was preceded in death by Jack Finsen, Shelia Finsen, and Marilyn Finsen. He leaves behind his daughters, Connie Finsen, Denise Taber, Jamie Hartin; five grandkids and 11 great grandkids and his step children, Tammy (Rick) Peery, Jerry (Natalie) Hilderbrand, Jeff (Cathy) Hilderbrand, Lisa (Mike) Carlquist, John (Cori) Hilderbrand, eight step-grandkids and five step-great grandkids.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.