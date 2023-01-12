Ice fishing festivals planned for Molson, Bonaparte

A scene from the 2021 NW Ice Fishing Festival at Sidley Lake in Molson. Whether you have an ice hut to sit in, a camp chair or a five-gallon bucket to sit on, the popular annual event sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce attracts anglers from all over the state to try and land a prize winning fish. Many use the festival to reconnect with relatives who remain in the Highlands or nearby Oroville. Gary DeVon/GT file photo

NORTH COUNTY – The 19th annual North Central Washington Ice Fishing Festival is planned for this Saturday, Jan. 14 on Sidley Lake at Molson and the first annual Bonaparte Lake Resort Fishing Derby takes place on Bonaparte Lake, Saturday, Jan. 28.

The NCW Ice Fishing Festival starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. The grand prize in the adult category is a $500 check and a $500 Country Store gift certificate. Second prize earns $300 and third prize $200. Youth and other prizes can be found at Oroville98844.com.

In person registration starts at 7 a.m. in the Grange Hall.

The Molson Grange will be cooking one of their famous pancake breakfasts starting at 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. Lunch is served later in the day by the Sitzmark Ski Club. For those not fishing there is also a vendor fair in the Grange Hall.

Weigh in is at 3 p.m. with an awards ceremony to follow at the Grange Hall.

More information can be found at oroville98844.com or by contacting Pam Shull at 509-560-8038.

The first annual Bonaparte Lake Resort’s Ice Fishing Derby has sign up from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with weigh-in at 3 p.m. and the awards at 4:30 p.m.

In the kids category, first prize is an ice fishing pole, tackle box and fifty percent of the prize money. For second place the prize is an ice fishing pole and 30 percent of the prize money. And, for third place the prize is a takle box and 20 percent of the prize money.

The Adult Class – Multi Species Prizes are: first place, Jett sled with cover and 50 percent of the prize money; second place, Jaw Jacker and 30 percent of the prize money and third place is an Eskimo bucket caddy and 20 percent of the prize money.

There are also prizes for the biggest trout in the Adult Class. First place is an Eskimo ice auger and 50 percent of the prize money; 2nd place, ice fishing pole and 30 percent of the prize money; third price Eskimo fishing chair and 20 percent of the prize money.

Organizers say that 100 percent of the prize money will be paid out. For more information contact Bonaparte Lake Resort, which is located at 615 Bonaparte Lake Road, by calling 509-486-2828.