On January 2, 2021, Gordon Paul Radke peacefully went to be with his first love, Jesus Christ. He was born on his dad’s birthday, May 1, 1959.

He was able to be at home surrounded by the other love of his life, his wife, Kim, children, dear family members, a few special friends including his long time buddy, Greg Gilliam.

Gordy attended North Bellingham and Ferndale Schools. Also, Bellingham Technical College to learn auto body and painting. He became one of the best in the state. His love for restoring cars and turning them into a work of art was evident. His favorite was the yellow 1967 Camaro RS/SS which was featured on the cover of eight car magazines, including the annual edition for Hot Rod magazine. He received multiple awards for Best Engineered Car and Paint, Best in Class.

He operated Radke Auto Body alongside his brother, Steve, specializing in painting. A few years later he and his dad operated Radke Auto Sales with help from Steve.

In 2003 Gordy moved to Oroville, Washington to raise his children in God’s country where they could learn to hunt, fish, camp and keep them safe from this crazy world. Gordon was preceded in death by his dad, Elmer Radke and brother, Doug Radke. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Kimberly; children, Kieann Watson (Dan), Wyatt and Owen; grandchildren, Tegan and Weston; mother, Darlene Radke; brothers, Steve (Andrea), Phil (Fran) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, mother-in-law, Bonnie Patnode; father-in-law, Robert Villbrandt; sister-in-law, Anne (John); brothers-in -law, Jeff and Brian Villbrandt.

Gordy first and foremost loved God, loved what Jesus did on the cross for him. Throughout his precious life he had many trials and suffering but never wavered in his faith and love for God. His faith grew into a mountain of hope over the last two years and he never hesitated to glorify God in his suffering. What a beautiful testament to how Jesus can and will completely restore one’s soul to where God created it to be.

He loved his church, Tonasket Free Methodist, Pastor Ryan Wilson and wife Jen and the entire church family.

Due to the Covid19 restrictions a memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Tonasket Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 569, Tonasket, WA 98855; Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607 or Frontier Hospice 800 Jasmine St., Suite 2, Omak, WA 98841.