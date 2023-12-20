Gordon L. Roberts, 90, Oroville, Wash., died Dec. 14, 2023. He was born on June 04, 1933 in Allen, Nebr. to Lawrence and Vera Roberts.

Gordon L. Roberts, 90, of Oroville, Washington, died on December 14, 2023 in Tonasket, Washington. He was born on June 04, 1933 in Allen, Nebraska to parents Lawrence and Vera Roberts (Deceased).

Gordon was raised in Oroville and attended the Oroville school system. Upon graduation from Oroville High School, Gordon went to Washington State University (WSU) and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity in Pullman, Washington. Gordon graduated from WSU with a degree in Horticulture and upon graduation Gordon entered the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot, flying the F-100F Super Saber.

Gordon left the Air Force in March 1957 to take over the family orchard due to the death of his father, Lawrence Roberts. In addition to running the family farm, Gordon also worked for Cariboo Growers as their fieldman and then for Growers Credit as their Loan Executive. At approximately 80 years of age, Gordon began to retire and started leasing and selling his orchards to local orchardists.

Gordon was a member of the Eagles, The Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He actively volunteered at the United Fellowship Church serving with the church worship team and occasionally preaching.

Gordon is survived by his wife Nancy Roberts; children. Larry Roberts, Debbie Cook, Tammy Roberts, Sandra Gracia and Linda Michaels; stepchildren, Roy Jackson and Elizabeth DeBritz; sisters, Darlene Allen (deceased) and Karen Cook; ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by Kathleen Roberts

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 29th at the United Fellowship Church, 908 Fir St., Oroville, Wash. with Connie Winters-Hill, officiating. Interment will follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery, Golden Rd., Oroville, Wash.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.