George Wilson

George Sidney Wilson, 76, went home with the Lord on March 24, 2023 in his home surrounded by the ones he loved the most. He was born on May 17, 1946.

We mourn his passing and celebrate his life. He touched all our lives in so many ways, as a father, brother and friend. His generosity, unwavering concern for others and his lifetime commitment to living right was an amazing example for all. With love, memory of his deeds and strength of his example will forever live on.

His daughters, Billie Jo and Jeanette Wilson, would like to offer a special thanks to all the North Valley Hospital staff who took such great care of our father when he was ill. We will never forget how caring and compassionate you all were. Another special thanks to Hospice in home care for supporting our family during such a difficult process. Dara and Stacy made it possible for him to spend his last few months at home with family where he wanted to be.

Thanks to all his friends for all their words of support, condolences and to those who will be able to attend his services making it a “Celebration of Life.

A funeral service will be held at Bergh Chapel in Oroville, Washington on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.