Gary Draper

Gary Lee Draper, 57, was born October 15, 1965 in Tonasket, Washington to Shirley Gail Webb and Harold Draper. He passed away unexpectedly January 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington from complications of Lung Cancer.

Gary was raised by mother Shirley Gail Webb and stepdad Digger O’Dell Webb in Oroville, Washington. He grew up with three sisters and one brother. He lived half of his life in Oroville, and moved near Seattle, Washington in 2007 where he was living until his death.

He loved to go fishing and liked drawing unicorns freehand. He loved to share these unicorn pictures with family and friends throughout the years, many people still have these drawings today. He loved being with his family and enjoyed spending time at family events, birthdays, holidays.

He was survived by three sisters, Candy Bowlin, Marcie Castenada, Janet Corbett; one brother, Doug Webb and two aunts, one uncle, many cousins, nieces and nephews, who all loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Shirley Gail Webb and stepdad, Digger Webb and grandfather and grandmother.

Gary will be missed by many, he was a gentle, loving guy. We will be having a Celebration of Life on Memorial weekend, Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. up on Pontiac Ridge above Chesaw. Please contact Candy, Janet or Marcie for more information.