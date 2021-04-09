Frank L. Frear

Frank L. Frear, age 67 of Tonasket, died on March 24, 2021 at his home. He was born July 17, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Frank was known for his loving character and generosity and also his love of nature. He worked as a pipe-fitter in Alaska, Washington, Utah, Idaho and Oregon. He had many other skills and was also a welder, mechanic, miner, engineer and inventor. Frank was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his sister, Marjean Allen of Hampton, Virginia; stepchildren he raised, Amanda Beaver and Shea Brewer of Omak; grandson, Isaac Frear of Omak and brother, Laron Hall of Utah.

Military Honors will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12 noon at the Armed Forces Legacy Park in Tonasket with the Tonasket American Legion, officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.