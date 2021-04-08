Carl David Rasmussen

Our loving husband and father – Carl David Rasmussen, 86, of Omak, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2021.

Carl was born and raised by his grandparents Nespeter and Margaret Christensen, in the beautiful Flathead Valley of Montana.

Carl proudly joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean war, as well as in the reserves, for eight years. After his military service, Carl settled in Washington and held many different positions until he found his niche in custom upholstery – for which he was well known.

Carl loved to golf and loved to fish, but most of all Carl loved spending time with his precious family. He will always be remembered for his smile, that twinkle in his eyes, his laugh, his big generous hugs and his huge heart. He was a special man that will be missed terribly.

Carl is survived by his soulmate and wife, Janis of Omak; his daughters, Julie (David) Judkins of Malott, Jennifer (Scott) Sturm of Spokane; sister, Esther Barker of Arizona; granddaughter, Raelee Woolschlager of Malott and Carla Paulicek and Kirk Bowman of North Dakota.

Upon his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name, to the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.