Floyd “Merf” Stalder

Floyd Eugene “Merf” Stalder passed away December 20, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Merf Stalder was born March 11, 1941 in Omak, Washington and raised in Pine Creek, Washington.

Merf graduated from Tonasket HS in 1959. During high school Merf met the true love of his life, Linda Ann McCammon. They were married September 1959 and they had four children. After high school, Merf joined the U.S.

U.S. Army

Army and was stationed in Hawaii where he and Linda had their first son, Shaun. After Merf’s military service, he returned home and became the Chief of Police in Tonasket, Washington, his son Kevin was born. After this, he went on to join as a Washington State Trooper and they had their daughter Cristi.

The family moved when Merf and Linda decided he should take a position as Detective with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department, in Idaho. During that time, they had their fourth child, Kyle. Merf was elected as Sheriff for eight years in Kootenai County Idaho. During his time there he graduated from the FBI National Academy and Secret Service dignitary program.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



After retiring, Merf decided to move the family to Anchorage Alaska where he worked as an investigator for the State of Alaska Department of Occupational Licensing/Public Safety Fish and Game. Merf decided to fully retire to help care for his spouse Linda who had long battled against Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Merf dedicated his entire life to serving the public and diligently protecting citizens. Merf loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Merf was a beloved friend and family man who enjoyed being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind many friends and family members who dearly loved him.

Merf was preceded in death by his wife Linda and son Shaun. He is survived by his son Kevin Stalder of Anchorage, his daughter, Cristi Largin of Colville, Washington and son, Kyle Stalder of San Antonio, Texas, as well as his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

A funeral service will be held Saturday February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville with interment to follow at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery with John Lundy officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.