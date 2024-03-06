Evan Patterson died Feb. 6, 2024 in Weippe, Idaho. He was born in Tonasket, Wash. on Oct. 24, 1996 to Richard Keith Patterson and Shari Marie Patterson.

Evan Michael Patterson passed away on February 6th, 2024 in Weippe, Idaho. Evan was born in Tonasket, Washington on October 24th, 1996 to his loving parents Richard Keith Patterson and Shari Marie Patterson.

Evan attended school in Orting, Washington and in 2014 moved to Kamiah, Idaho with his parents where his adventurous spirit thrived. Evan had a great passion for raising hunting dogs and spending time outdoors. In 2019 he moved to Weippe, Idaho with his girlfriend Kelly where they shared a passion for hunting and Evan worked in the logging industry.

He is survived by his parents. Richard and Shari Patterson of Lewiston, Idaho; his sister, Sarah (Patterson) Roy; brother-in-law, Brandon Roy and nephew, Jameson Roy of Spokane, Washington and his loving girlfriend, Kelly Haukedal of Weippe, Idaho.

He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Dolores Patterson; his maternal grandparents, Sheran Quinn and Dennis MacDonald and a close-knit family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard (Dick) Patterson.

A celebration of Evan’s life for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 12 pm at the United Methodist Church 908 Fir Street, Oroville, Washington.

The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.