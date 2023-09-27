Eva Buckmiller

Eva Buckmiller passed away, at 96 years of age, on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Wenatchee, Washington with her family by her side. Anna Evangeline Morgan, her name forever shortened to Eva, was born during a snowstorm on November 16, 1926 to John W. and Anna (Schiffner) Morgan, at their home in Englevale, North Dakota.

To the very end of her life, Eva remained fiercely proud of her upbringing as “a North Dakota farm girl.” She believed the combination of her Irish heritage and early years of North Dakota winters made her in her own words, “a tough old bird” who was going strong into her 90s.

In 1944, Eva married her high school sweetheart, John E “Jack” Mailloux. They moved out west to Grand Coulee, Washington and eventually Woodinville, Washington. They raised three children and were married for 27 years.

Eva spent her entire work life as a grocery checker from 1958 to 1991. There was always a line of customers at her check stand, wanting to be waited on by Eva. She truly enjoyed and cared for her regular customers and they returned the feeling. She met her second husband, Wally, while checking at the Ballard Thriftway in Seattle.

Eva was an excellent cook and famous for her delicious pies. In her middle years she crocheted everything from doilies and tablecloths to blanket throws. She made sure that every high school graduate she was related to, or knew, received a handmade granny square throw.

Eva married Wallace E. Buckmiller, in 1985. They began a life of sharing journeys. Always with family to visit at their destination, they drove to North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, California, New York and many northwest locales. They took ocean cruises, to Aruba, the Suez Canal, Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Italy. In the 2000s they traveled to Sweden, Finland and Russia. Their longest (eight week) cruise took them around the world. They flew to Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok to visit their son Larry and his wife Julie. They shared a love of travel adventure.

Eva Buckmiller

After Wally’s passing in 2016, Eva continued her family connections, with folks coming to visit her in Tonasket, Washington from the Pacific Northwest, California, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Dakota, Taiwan and New Zealand. She immensely enjoyed her family visits and was at her happiest when surrounded by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James, Daniel and George Morgan and her husband, Wallace E. Buckmiller.

Eva is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Gullingsrud, of Jamestown, North Dakota; her sons, Gary Mailloux and wife, Mary of Leavenworth, Washington, Larry Mailloux and wife, Julie Yen of Taipei, Taiwan and daughter, Gayle Mailloux and husband Keith Barnett, of Tonasket. She leaves grandchildren, Jackie Young and husband Greg, of New Zealand, Sharman Sosa and husband Paolo of Juanita, Washington and grandson, Morgan Mailloux of Lynnwood, Washington and great granddaugthers, Grace and Geneva Young and grandsons, Sebastian and Max Sosa. She especially enjoyed her visits with her niece and nephew, Susan and Rob Morgan.

Eva made too many friends to list. She will be greatly missed but we are all grateful for having had her in our lives for so long.

At Eva’s request there will be no services.