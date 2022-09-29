James Patrick O’Leary of Okanogan County, Washington, age 73, passed away Monday, September 19. He was born on November 19, 1948, son of Dolores (Lucas) O’Leary and the late Ray O’Leary.

Jim is survived by his sons, Sean (Colleen) of Sedro Wooley, Washington; Ian of San Francisco California and Keenan of Seattle, Washington and his daughters, Erin of Seattle and Meaghan (Nicholas) Merriam of Seattle; grandchildren, Julian, Patrick, Ann, Thea, Emersyn and Asher; and siblings, Marybeth, Richard, Daniel, and the late Kevin O’Leary.

Jim will be missed by his children whom he shared his love of fishing and music and cared for his grandchildren with tenderness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, Washington, on Monday, September 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Evergreen Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate care during Jim’s short stay and family and friends for their support and prayers, specifically those who spent time with him in Okanogan leading up to his passing and those that made him feel very loved.

