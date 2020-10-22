Edwin “Allen” Fisher, age 69 of Okanogan, Washington, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He was born November 26, 1950 in Toledo, Oregon to parents Charles and Ruth (Beeman) Fisher.

Allen grew up in the Tonasket and Seattle areas, graduating from Tonasket High School in 1970. In 1971, he began working for Biles-Coleman Mill and continued to work there for 40 years.

He married Sylvia Woods and together they had two sons; they later divorced. In 1991 he married Tina Carson.

Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting, billiards, playing softball and riding his Harley. In September of this year he celebrated 30 years of sobriety. He was a past president of the Okanogan Eagles, a member of ABATE Chapter, a member of Okanogan Lodge 169, Aurora Lodge 201 and HDA Lodge 314 of Free and Accepted Masons. He served in many offices including Worshipful Master. He was also a member of the Okanogan County Shrine Club.

Allen is survived by his wife, Tina at home; mother, Ruth of Tonasket; two sons, Charles Allen and Joseph Patrick, both of Okanogan; two brothers, Orval Dale of Tonasket and Donovan Gorden of Oklahoma; two sisters; Karen Lansdowne of Seattle and Sue Chapple of Oroville; two grandchildren, Harley Marie Fisher and Clayton Allen Fisher and one great grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Reggie.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Chapel in Riverside, Washington with Pastor Vern Weaver officiating. A Masonic Graveside service will follow at the Tonasket Cemetery. There will be a potluck at Lighthouse Chapel following the graveside.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.