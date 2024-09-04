Edward Skobalski died May 22, 2024 in Spokane, Wash. He was born May 29, 1939 in Vernon BC to Mary (Shumski) and Vladymir Walter Skobalski.

Edward Walter Skobalski died on May 22, 2024 at Hospice House in Spokane, Washington. He was born on May 29, 1939 in Vernon BC, Canada, to parents Mary (Shumski) and Vladymir Walter Skobalski.

Ed was a resident of Oroville, Washington for many years. He was highly skilled in the craft of leatherwork and made custom saddles and other leather items for customers around the U.S. and Canada.

Many thanks to the Hughes family of Oroville, North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington and Hospice House in Spokane for their kindness, generosity and attention to Ed’s care.

Following cremation, Ed’s remains have been interred at the Coldstream Cemetery in Coldstream, BC.