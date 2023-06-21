Dorothy Petry

Dorothy Irene Petry passed into the loving arms of her Savior on June 4, 2023, at the North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on December 15, 1931 to Will and Sydney Fassett in Bellingham, Washington. Dorothy lived in numerous places around the state due to her father’s job as a U. S. Customs Patrol and U.S. Customs Inspector.

Upon graduation from high school, in Oroville, Washington, Dorothy attended Western Washington College of Education in Bellingham and Eastern Washington College of Education in Cheney where she studied elementary education.

In 1951, Dorothy married Joseph Chrisman, (deceased) in Oroville, Washington. Before divorcing, they had two children, Karan Edgington and Allan Chrisman.

Dorothy was teaching at the Oroville Elementary School when she met and married Merwin (Bill) Petry on February 22, 1962. Then, three sons were added to the family: Kenneth, Leonard and Murrel Petry. In 1965, they were blessed with a daughter, Ellen Petry.

Dorothy also worked hard at helping Bill run a local business and being a loving Mom to her children. She loved to crochet gifts for her family, friends and various charities. She had been involved with the Border Square Dancers, Camp Fire Girls, a Girl Scout leader and more. She was a member of the Okanogan County Historical Society, the Borderlands Historical Society, a charter member for 50 plus years of the Order of the Eastern Star #113 and a member of Oroville Free Methodist Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Sydney Fassett; her husband, Merwin Petry and her son, Leonard Petry. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Carlson and Dave of Tacoma, Washington; her children, Karan Edgington and Ralph of Sequim, Washington, Allan Chrisman and Karen of Sequim, Ellen Petry, of Oroville; Kenneth Petry and Cathy of Vancouver, B.C. and Murrel Petry, of Richland Washington, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Those that want to make donations in Dorothy’s name can do so to the Borderlands Historical Society or the Oroville Free Methodist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Oroville Free Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8th, 2023.