Darlene Cook

Darlene B. Cook, age 89, of Loomis, Washington, died on July 23rd in Spokane, Washington. Darlene was born in September of 1932 to her parents James and Alice Miller.

Darlene was born in Brewster, Washington, whereafter her family moved to Milltown, Montana, returning to Washington several years later. She was married to Clarence Cook in 1950 and the two raised their five children in the Seattle area. Darlene worked for nearly 30 years in local school kitchens and is still beloved by the students who remember her kindness and wit.

Darlene is survived by her children, William Cook, Beverly Cook, Bonny Lusby, John Cook and Joseph Cook; her sister, Lorraine Cook; brother, Dan Miller; eight grandchildren, Heidi Rahn, John Cook III, Mary Leonelli, Brian Cook, Rachel Lusby, Andrew Cook, Matthew Cook, and Laura Cook and four great grandchildren, Julian Rahn, Adrian Rahn, Lonnie Leonelli, and Bryson Leonelli.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Cook and sisters, Patty Clark and Carol Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Horizon Hospice in Spokane.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.