Sasquatch Bowling and Volleyball compete with other Special Olympic athletes

Sasquatch Volleyball brings home Gold and Silver

RICHLAND – The Okanogan County Sasquatch Volleyball team traveled to Carmichael Middle School to compete against other Special Olympics teams in the region.

This is the first year the Sasquatch have competed in volleyball. The athletes vary widely in their skills and abilities, so they each competed in Skills. Skills competition consists of each athlete showcasing their abilities to bump, pass, serve and volley. Athletes are bracketed by age and their performance during practice sessions.

Only two of the five Sasquatch athletes were bracketed together. Kaite Christoph and Shaylee Tonasket tied for Silver medals. Kristen Caro, Linsey Klier, and Mary Miller each won Gold medals in their brackets.

Sasquatch Bowling Team competes in sub-regional event

KENNEWICK – Select Okanogan County Sasquatch Bowling team members traveled to Spare Time Lanes to compete against other Special Olympics athletes from across the region.

Only those athletes who earned a Gold medal in their sub-regional event were able to compete at this regional tournament. Washington state athletes earning Gold at their regional competitions will be entered in a blind draw – four will be chosen to compete at the USA games in Minnesota 2025.

The four Sasquatch athletes competed in separate brackets based on age, gender and ability. Jaxsin Rizzonelli took the Gold in his bracket, as did Kaite Cristoph in her own bracket. Shaylee Tonasket took a Bronze medal and Emilie Vance took home a fourth-place ribbon.