Carmen Duncan

Carmen Vesta Duncan, age 87, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at her Tonasket home with her daughters and son-in-law by her side.

Carmen was born January 18, 1936 in Tonasket, Washington to Howard and Mildred Thornton.

Carmen married Cameron Duncan on June 29th at the age of 16. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends, enjoying 57 years of marriage. They had five children: Mikel, Allan, Larry, Mary and Darla.

Carmen loved springtime and would often recount watching the countless Goldfinch out her window. Carmen had a passion for fishing with family and baking with her grandkids. She spent many hours at her sewing machine or with a needle and thread in hand. She produced many beautiful quilts and embroidered lots of pillowcases and knitted hats for everyone. She enjoyed lunch with friends at the Senior Center and engaging in their exercise class.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband Cameron and son Allan.

Carmen is survived by her children: Mikel, Larry, Mary and Darla, all of Tonasket. Her two siblings, Nathan Thornton and Mary-Jane Fox. Carmen also has many grand and great grand kids.

Carmen will always be remembered for her delicious apple pies and the outpouring of love she had for her family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held for Carmen on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Bergh’s Chapel in Oroville, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tonasket Senior Center.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.