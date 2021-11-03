Anthony “Tony” Walter

Anthony “Tony” Walter entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2021. He was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Fred and Marguerite (Hagood) Walter in 1939.

Tony lived in Cashmere and Okanogan, Washington and graduated from Okanogan High School. He attended Washington State College (WSU) and Wenatchee Valley College.

Tony married Sharon Rogers (Walter). In 1964, they had a son, Mark, and moved to Loomis, Washington in 1967. In 1970, Tony and Sharon adopted another son, Joe.

Tony worked for H.R. Spinner Co. (now Wilber Ellis) until 1976 when he left to become a full-time orchardist. Throughout his life, Tony believed in giving back to his community and his industry. He was very active in the JayCees. He belonged to the Washington State Apple Commission, the Chief Tonasket Growers Board and the Board of Directors for the Growers Clearing House. Tony was also active as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for Okanagan and the Loomis Volunteer Fire Departments.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Tony was a family man and loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, water skier, snowmobiler and scuba diver. Tony always had a dog by his side and was a father and/or friend to all who crossed his path.

Tony is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Patsy Petkov; sons, Mark Walter (Vancouver) and Joe Walter (Wenatchee); grandsons, Jarim Walter and Jaise Walter; granddaughters, Tristin Boell, Devyn Walter and Chelsi Walter; great grandchildren, Lakai Boell, Lleyton Boell and Remy Boell. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Walter; mother, Marguerite Walter; brother, Fred Jr. and sisters, Suzanne and Garla Dee.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Tonasket Eagles on Saturday, November 6th at noon.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity or the Loomis Volunteer Fire Department in the memory of Anthony Walter.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.