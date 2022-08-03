Anthony Tiano Anthony Tiano

Anthony Tiano, age 70, died on July 26, 2022 in Tonasket, Washington. Anthony was born on August 11, 1951 to his parent’s Elaine Learned and Joe Tiano.

Tony was born and raised in Southern California. He enjoyed being outdoors surrounded by the beauty of nature. He liked listening to country music and watching old western movies.

Tony met his long-time partner, Pauline, in California and together they did some traveling and visited different states, looking for a small town to relocate to. Once Tony was able to retire from his career as an armored truck guard, he and Pauline moved to Chesaw, Washington and brought with them their horses and cats. Together they lived their dream, out in the country, surrounded by peace and tranquility. They became owners of the Chesaw Tavern and enjoyed living in their small town.

Pauline fell ill and after she passed away, Tony moved to Oroville. He spent the last years of his life reminiscing on all the wonderful memories he had. For those who knew Tony would say he was a humble, kind, generous, patient man. He loved his children, friends and family and they all loved him.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tiano; his son, Tony Tiano; his sister, Paula Saterlie; his brother-in-law, Karl Saterlie and his three grandsons, Ashton, Judah and Malachi. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Learned and Joe Tiano; brother, Bill Flint and his long-time partner, Pauline.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.