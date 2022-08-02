Blood Pressure 911 Review: Risky Customer Side Effects?

High blood pressure is a common epidemic in the elderly generation, especially when heading to their sunset years. Being a chronic disease, high blood pressure is responsible for many life-threatening conditions and disorders like stroke, heart attack, and many organ failures.

In addition, it is responsible for siphoning thousands of dollars from people’s pockets as they seek to treat the condition, although these efforts yield no tangible results. This review gives more information regarding PhytAge Laboratories ‘Blood Pressure 911’, a new blood pressure relieving supplement designed with the latest technology to address the root cause of blood pressure, unlike other medications.

Introducing Blood Pressure 911

Blood Pressure 911 is a potent supplement developed by PhytAge Laboratories to permanently, safely, and effectively relieve blood pressure complications using the latest natural technology and herbal ingredients. Blood Pressure 911 has been designed to address the root cause of high blood pressure in the circulatory system, offering a more effective and permanent solution to high blood pressure. Experienced experts have designed this supplement in the medical field and combined their vast knowledge and experience with ancient Japanese herbal medicine to develop a unique and powerful product. This supplement is guaranteed to work within the first few days, giving you powerful and fast relief.

Causes of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common disease among the elderly that is closely associated with other issues like stroke and heart attacks. To effectively address the issue of high blood pressure, it is essential to look at the causes of high blood pressure and the science behind it to have a better understanding.

Blood pressure is caused by a difficulty within the circulatory system, causing the heart to have trouble pumping blood. Our blood vessels become stiffer as we get older, making them tighter and narrower.

Blood pressure is the measurement of how hard your heart has to work to pump blood effectively to all parts. This makes them grow narrower and begin to close up; hence your blood can’t flow as easily through you’re them anymore. This poses a serious issue for blood circulation as it makes your heart have to work extra harder to pump blood normally.

High blood pressure means that your heart is constantly over-stressed and overworked to meet the typical circulation demands. Gradually, this leads to slight tears in the walls of blood vessels, causing clots, and eventually heart attack or stroke.

PhytAge Laboratories Blood Pressure 911 Ingredients

This supplement has been designed using a 620mg proprietary blend of ancient herbal medicine and vitamins to offer a long-lasting solution to blood pressure-related issues. The Blood Pressure 911 ingredients work in a number of ways, including removing accumulated calcium plaque from your arteries and putting it back into your bones, enhancing healthy blood flow and helping you enjoy normal blood pressure, and relieving blood vessel stiffness by making them soft and flexible again. These ingredients include:

Buchu Leaf

Buchu Leaf, also known as “nobles’ tea,” has potent medicinal substances used for centuries. It is an effective diuretic and anti-inflammatory agent. This herb has been proven to relieve the bloating associated with high blood pressure primarily due to its anti-inflammatory capacity. This herb has anti-infective, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Moreover, Buchu Leaf contains antioxidants and bioflavonoids, plus vitamins A, B, and E. This makes it an effective remedy for anyone seeking to relieve high blood pressure naturally.

Juniper Berry

Juniper Berry has been used for centuries in ancient Greece to boost stamina and strength. Juniper berries have traditionally been used to “detoxify” the heart and body, a reason why doctors used to sanitize medical equipment with them. Juniper Berry relieves high blood pressure as it acts as a natural diuretic that reduces edema and relieves blood pressure. This herb has an essential oil that has been found to reduce high blood pressure in animal studies due to the antioxidants it contains. Juniper berries also function as an “anticholinesterase agent which helps to build up acetylcholine in the nervous system, which in turn can slow heart action, lowering blood pressure.

Olive Leaf

The Olive leaf has been mentioned in religious texts like the bible for its healing properties. Recent scientific data shows that it effectively lowers high blood pressure. In addition, reductions in plasma total cholesterol were also conducted from taking Olive Leaf. This makes the olive leaf an excellent natural remedy for high blood pressure.

In addition to these ingredients, the manufacturer has added four more herbs shown to lower blood pressure levels. These herbs include hibiscus, garlic, green tea, and Hawthorne. Combining these additional herbs with the original herbs guarantees an effective formula to defeat high blood pressure.

PhytAge Laboratories Blood Pressure 911 also includes Vitamins C, B6, B12, Folate, and Niacin.

Blood Pressure 911 Dosage

Blood Pressure 911 comes in capsule form packed in a bottle containing 60 capsules. Each bottle is meant to last for 30 days. The manufacturer recommends taking one capsule twice each day for a minimum of 30 days to experience better results.

The company recommends speaking with a doctor if they are under adult age or are pregnant and nursing before taking Blood Pressure 911.

Blood Pressure 911 Price

The Blood Pressure 911 is available on the official website. According to the manufacturer’s website, each bottle of Blood Pressure 911 retails at $69.95. Moreover, the manufacturer offers a discounted package of 4 bottles, each retailing at $49.95 per bottle. This offer comes with a free shipping offer to your doorstep. The manufacturer recommends purchasing four bottles for maximum results. A single bottle of Blood Pressure 911 puts you on the path to healthy blood pressure naturally.

One Bottle $69.95 Each + Free Shipping

Two Bottles $119.99 Total + Free Shipping

Four Bottles $199.80 Total + Free Shipping

Each purchase comes with a 90-day 100% money-back guarantee and can be contacted by phone or by sending an email to:

Phone: 1-800-822-5753

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Company Address: 1732 1st Avenue #28568 New York, NY 10128 USA

Product Return Address: PhytAge Laboratories 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100 Englewood, CO 80112

PhytAge Laboratories Guarantee

PhytAge Laboratories guarantees customers of high-quality products. Blood Pressure 911 is manufactured in a GMP-certified and FDA-approved facility to ensure quality. Moreover, the ingredients used in developing this supplement are 100% natural and non-GMO. Blood Pressure 911 is a safe blend of vitamins and minerals to improve blood pressure levels.

Blood Pressure 911 Summary

In conclusion, PhytAge Laboratories Blood Pressure 911 is an effective supplement designed to fight high blood pressure by addressing the root cause of the disease. Blood Pressure 911 has been developed using an effective natural formula and is recommended for anyone seeking to naturally and effectively lower high blood pressure.

