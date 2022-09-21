Ann Figenshow was born Anna Marie Black on March 25, 1929 in Lewiston, Idaho to Steve and Gincy Mae (Halsey) Black. They raised cattle and sheep and farmed wheat on the SmoothingIron Ranch above Asotin Creek in Asotin County, Washington.

Her mother died in 1941 and her sister Pearl Evans moved from Virginia to Clarkston, where the family home was located, to care for Ann. She attended Holy Family Catholic School for the first eight grades and then Clarkston High School where she graduated co-valedictorian in 1947. She attended Washington State College and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

While at Washington State she met John Woodard. They married in Clarkston in 1950 and made their home in Loomis, Washington where they raised cattle and four children. Following their divorce in 1972, she moved to Tonasket.

In 1974, she married John Figenshow and they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. Daily pool games; Saturday night dining and dancing at Romars, the Peerless or the Eagles Club in Tonasket; long Sunday drives in the mountains; camping at Bonaparte Lake and monthly dinner/dance club gatherings were an important part of their life together.

Ann was an active member of her community and was a long-time member of the Okanogan County Cowbells, the Holy Rosary Alter Society and the Okanogan County Republican Party, as well as ten-year member of the Tonasket School Board, a member of the Okanogan County Board of Adjustment and the Tonasket Hospital Guild.

She enjoyed a wide circle of friends, cherished her bridge club and had many, many fond memories of trips to the Oregon Coast, Ashland Shakespearian Festival and attending the Broadway series of performances in Spokane.

She was quick with a joke and a smile, a devout Catholic, and will be sorely missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Figenshow and is survived by her children, Gincy Beck (Harvey), John Woodard (Nancee), Connie Grytdal (Arlan) and Todd Woodard (Liz) and stepchildren Jan Miller (Robert), Sharmon Figenshaw (Peter Arneil) and Pam Figenshow Koss, as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 103 South Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Ann’s memory to the Holy Rosary Catholic Parish, the Tonasket High School Community Fund or the charity of your choice.

Please sign Ann’s online register at, www.berghfuneralservice.com. Bergh Funeral Service ofOroville, Washington is assisting the family.