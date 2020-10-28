Allen Lee Lewis, affectionately known to his family as “Big Al,” age 61 of Spokane, Washington, passed away October 10, 2020. He was born February 9, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to parents Grant and Elsa Lewis.

Allen grew up in Oroville, Washington spending a lot of time riding motorcycles and swimming with his brother Steve or skating and playing hockey with his dad, brother and lots of friends.

After graduating from Oroville High School, Allen joined the U.S. Marine Core where his experiences led him to share lots of amazing stories with his family and his favorite USMC motto: Accept, Adapt and Overcome. In 2004 He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.

His favorite pastime was watching classic movies, anything about space and his all-time favorite, Star Wars. He loved all animals, especially his dogs. Allen also enjoyed listening to George Carlin and was always trying to recruit his brother Steve or one of his sisters to sit and listen with him. Allen had a good attitude, great sense of humor and many friends.

He is survived by his parents, Grant and Elsa of Oroville; his siblings, Tom Lewis of Kennewick Washington; Marcy Divine of Oroville and Mikki Lewis of Omak, Washington. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Lewis.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Bergh Funeral Services & Crematory is in care of arrangements.