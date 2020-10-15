Allan Maurice Hole went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, 2020. Allan was a dedicated husband, proud father, loving brother and treasured friend. Born on March 23, 1933 to Maurice and Linnea (Peterson) Hole in Seattle, Washington.

Allan attended Lincoln High School before joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Allan lived in Lynnwood, Washington until he retired as Head Groundskeeper for the Seattle School District and moved to Oroville, Washington with his wife of 38 years, Clara Appel-Hole.

For the past nine years, he visited his wife daily at North Valley Extended Care until COVID-19 precautions kept him from visiting her in-person. When he wasn’t visiting Clara, you could find Allan fishing local lakes, cheering on the Seahawks and bringing a smile to the face of all he spoke with. He found great joy and satisfaction in visiting with those at the nursing home and elsewhere who were lonely and in need of fellowship. Allan was truly a blessing to all who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Allan is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Jeanette L. Rohman and brother, Gerry Hole. He leaves behind his beloved wife, his brothers, Maurice “Bud” and Bob Hole, his sister, Nancy Johnson and his children, Kevin and Karen and stepchildren, Christiaan, Cheryl, Marla, Charlene, Gregory, Paul, Leonard and Linda, as well as extended family and friends that dearly loved him.

Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a public memorial service will not be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the North Valley Hospital Foundation in support of North Valley Extended Care.