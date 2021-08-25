Alan “Al” Rogers

Alan “Al” Rogers, passed away peacefully at St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, California on the 5th of August, 2021 at the age of 72.

Alan is survived by his wife, Helen Rogers; his daughters, Rebecca and Baylee Rogers and his sister, Alicia Gail Hanson. He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Loudon Rogers and his father, George Rogers Jr.

Alan was born in Omak, Washington on November 17th, 1948, to George and Virginia Rogers. He grew up in Oroville, Washington and was active in Boy Scouts, ran track in high school and helped his father in the orchard at apple harvest. He attended Washington State University, took a year to volunteer for the Peace Corp in 1971, then returned to complete his bachelor’s degree at WSU. He graduated June of 1973.

He had worked in Immigration and Law Enforcement seasonally during college and upon graduation. He worked at the Port of Entry in Oroville. In the early 80s, he moved to San Diego to continue working with Customs and Border Patrol. He worked immigration security at the Los Angeles Airport during the Olympics, among other assignments in California. In 1988, he became a U.S. Air Marshall and a world traveler. It was in Southern California where he met his wife, Helen. As Alan and Helen started a family, he transitioned to desk work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1992 and they settled in Fullerton, California. He was a first responder during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, after which he worked for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Upon retirement, Alan devoted most of his time to his hobbies of fixing up old houses and cars, spending much of his time back in the state of Washington.

On September 4th a luncheon will be served for family and friends at 12 p.m. at the Oroville United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jin Ming Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oroville United Methodist Church.