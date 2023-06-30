Al Trossett was born on July 12, 1959 in New Jersey and raised there. He traveled West in his early twenties. He passed away on March 12, 2023.
A long-time Okanogan resident, Al loved hiking, climbing, kayaking, photography and being outside in the wilderness. He was a skilled photographer, capturing the land and animals he revered. He had many an exciting adventure in his outfitted Toyota trucks.
Al had a quick, wry wit and extensive knowledge about subjects far and wide. He enjoyed unique beers, freshly ground coffee, gourmet cheeses and a good whiskey. He delighted in sharing all his discoveries. He was a thoughtful and loyal friend and is dearly missed by his close friends Madrone Moulton, Kestrel Pope and Kirby Altmont.