Alan Trossett

Al Trossett

Al Trossett was born on July 12, 1959 in New Jersey and raised there. He traveled West in his early twenties. He passed away on March 12, 2023.

A long-time Okanogan resident, Al loved hiking, climbing, kayaking, photography and being outside in the wilderness. He was a skilled photographer, capturing the land and animals he revered. He had many an exciting adventure in his outfitted Toyota trucks.

Al had a quick, wry wit and extensive knowledge about subjects far and wide. He enjoyed unique beers, freshly ground coffee, gourmet cheeses and a good whiskey. He delighted in sharing all his discoveries. He was a thoughtful and loyal friend and is dearly missed by his close friends Madrone Moulton, Kestrel Pope and Kirby Altmont.