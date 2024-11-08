Oroville approves housing authorities Triangle Park Project

The Oroville City Council held a public hearing on the Housing Authority’s CUP to bring the Triangle Park Housing and RV Park into compliance.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council held a public hearing on the Oroville Housing Authority Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for development of their Triangle Park Housing and RV Project

Mayor Ed Naillon called the hearing into session.

“This is for a Conditional Use Permit for a multi-family housing and RV park located at 701 Fir. So, it is when you’re heading out of town, just before Prince Heritage Park,” said Mayor Naillon.

Naillon said historically there have been some trailers there and there have also been some RVs there throughout the years.

“They’ve existed there out of compliance. However, through this Conditional Use Permit, we are hoping to make the project comply with our existing zoning ordinances for both trailers and RVs,” said the mayor.

The project site is located within the C2 zoning district and Oroville Municipal Cone 17.36.030 requires approval of a CP for an RV park. The CUP is also subject to review under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), review for potential impacts to designated critical areas and review for impacts to areas that may lie within the jurisdiction of the Oroville Shoreline Master Program. The SEPA Administrator issued a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) on Sept. 6 and the DNS was published in the Gazette-Tribune. The required appeal process ended on Oct. 4 and no comments or appeals were received during the comment/appeals period. The review of the city’s critical areas designation and shoreline maps found the project site was not within any critial area, floodplain or shoreline.

According to a letter from Arnie Marchand, the chairman of the Oroville Planning Commission, the commission has completed the required public process for review of the proposed CUP and held a public hearing on Oct. 14. At the hearing the application and related materials, as well as public comments, were reviewed.

At the conclusion of the hearing, “Planning Commissioner Segar recommended to the City Council approval of the Triangle Park CUP subject to the conditions and findings contained in the staff report. Motion seconded by Commissioner Johnson, passed unanimously,” read the mayor.

“The conditions of this approval that I was happy to see, delighted to see actually, is that it’s to follow Oroville Municipal Code 17.86.020 with regard to recreational vehicles, which means recreational vehicles cannot be used a permanent place of abode or dwelling for an indefinite period of time. Occupancy for the recreational vehicle park component will be limited to 30 consecutive days. You can remove the wheels, etc.

“So it is going to be an RV park. It’s going to look like an RV park, so when we have visitors driving into our city it’s not going to look like a bunch of little shacks, it’s going to be squared away,” said the Mayor, who added that the RV park is required to be maintained in a tidy manner.

The mayor added that building structures on to the RVs like car ports or other structures that prevent the RVs from being mobile will not be allowed.

“One thing about RVs is you have to be considerate of fire and emergency response. Sometimes you have to grab hold of the trailer and pull it out of the way.

“So, it is fully compliant with our municipal codes from what I can see,” said Naillon who asked for comments from the public.

Hearing none Naillon asked if there was a motion to approve the CUP. A motion was made to approve and carried unanimously.

The Oroville City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19.