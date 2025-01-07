Oroville Chamber Officer Installation and Awards Banquet Saturday

The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Officer Installation and Awards Banquet at Hughes’ Barn Saturday, Jan. 11.

OROVILLE – The Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Officer Installation and Awards Banquet this Saturday, Jan. 11 at Hughes’ Barn.

“The chamber will recognize the Citizen of the Year, which was already announced as being Jeff Bunnell at the dedication of Jeff Bunnell Park. We will also announce the Business of the Year, as well as honoring a longtime business in Oroville,” said Chamber President Rocky DeVon.

The event will be catered by Lazaro Ortega of World Cuisine. DeVon said that Ortega is a chef and added that several people got a chance to sample his cuisine at this year’s Fourth of July Community Fireworks Display and the Osoyoos Cup jet ski races this year.

“Everybody raved about his food… he did a real good job,” said DeVon.

“The banquet is also a chance for Hughes’ Barn to introduce the community to their new venues,” said Traci Neal, a chamber board member.

DeVon said the organization will also talk about the several events that they either sponsored or helped with advertising in 2024, like the fireworks display, jet ski races, circus, spring and fall community yard sales, candidates’ forums, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and ice fishing festival.

“We have plans to do more partnering with things like the Chesaw Rodeo because we get LTAC funds for advertising and Chesaw and Molson are part of the Oroville Chamber,” said DeVon. “We want to bring more people to our area.”

“We want to work to expand our reach for advertising,” said DeVon.

While the current slate of board members is the same as in 2024, DeVon says they are looking for some additional board members.

“We have one new member who would like to join the board work from the economic development side of things,” said Neal.

Tickets are available from DeVon at RE/MAX Lake & Country Realty or from Shelly Roberts at Umpqua Bank for $35 per person.