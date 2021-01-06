Two inmates escape jail escape from Okanogan County Jail

OKANOGAN COUNTY — Two inmates escaped from Okanogan County Jail in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff Office, Kristofer Wittman, 28, and Christian White, 53, were reported missing around 6:15 a.m.

“The investigation has shown they were able to access the ventilation ducting which led them to the roof where they were then able to get down off the roof. They were then picked up and driven away. We are continuing efforts to locate them by coordinating with multiple agencies,” said Hawley in an update Wednesday morning.

Wittman is 5’8” and 170lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is from Bellingham, Washington. He was in custody for multiple charges: possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, driving while suspended 2nd degree, attempted escape 2nd degree and malicious mischief 2nd degree.

White is 5’ 7” and 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. White is from Rock Island, Washington. He was in custody for multiple charges as well: Department of Corrections Warrant, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, hit and run, malicious mischief 3rd degree and assault 4th degree.

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Detectives and Corrections Deputies are working on the investigation to locate the two escapees, according to the sheriff.

The inmates were last seen wearing blue inmate clothing, with white long underwear. However, it’s possible they may have changed, Hawley said. The department is working to identify those who may have assisted with the escape. “They may be traveling together or possibly have split up,” said Hawley.

Additional charges of escape in the 2nd degree and malicious mischief, 1st degree will be sought for both of the escaped inmates.

“I ask the public if they see either of them to contact law enforcement immediately and do not attempt to apprehend them,” said Hawley.

The public can contact the Okanogan County Sheriff Department if anyone sees or knows any information regarding the two escapees by calling 509-422- 7232.