Treasurer says second half of property taxes due

OKANOGAN – Leah McCormack, Okanogan County Treasurer, reminds taxpayers that the 2021 second half property taxes and irrigation assessments this year are due and must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

McCormick says if not paid, interest will start accruing on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at one percent per month.

Those mailing their taxes or assessments, should send their payment to: Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840. If paying by credit card, go to www.okanogancounty.org/government/treasurer or call 1-877-737-4772. For customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 1. There will be a small convenience fee applied to those making a credit card payment for this service.

The Treasurer’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, 2021, for customers’ convenience.