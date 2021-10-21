U.S. Coast Guard Damage Controlman Chief Hughes promoted

Submitted photo Damage Controlman Chief Darryn Hughes, son of Glen and Kathy Hughes of Oroville.

Damage Controlman Chief Darryn Hughes was promoted from DC First Class on Oct 1, 2021.

Chief Hughes has served 18 years active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, with six years aboard ship. Tours of duty have taken him south of the equator to the Arctic Circle and as far west as Japan. His duty stations have included Seattle, Washington, Cordova Tok, Valdez and Kodiak, Alaska, Port Angeles, Washington and currently Astoria, Oregon.

Chief Hughes has received numerous commendations and awards during his time in service and recently completed training for national firefighting certification.

Hughes is the son of Oroville residents Glen and Kathy Hughes.