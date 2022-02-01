Tonasket ALA offers educational scholarships

TONASKET – The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 is offering several educational scholarships.

The following scholarships are available to current high school graduates and past graduates if eligible. Applications are available on the Tonasket School District website Local Scholarships – Tonasket School District (sharpschool.com) or contacting scholarship chairperson (see end of article).

Three Washington Legion Auxiliary Department scholarships are available and must be received by March 1. There are no exceptions, so please begin now to prepare the application.

The Department Gift Scholarship in the amount of $400 only available for a student in their Senior year and must be a child, grandchild or great-grandchild of a deceased or disabled veteran.

The Marguerite Mc’Alpin Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1000 is for an undergraduate or graduate study in the field of nursing, Washington state residents only. Candidates must be a child, grandchild, or great-grandchild of a Veteran or have serve in the Armed Forces themselves.

The Florence Lemcke Memorial Scholarship in Fine Arts, Washington state residents only and currently a Senior in High school. Candidates must be a child, grandchild or great-grandchild of a veteran.

The Mildred Marchesseau Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500 is available to a Senior in High School and a WA resident. Deadline is May 1.

The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 Vocational Scholarship in the amount of $500 is available to a Senior in High School and a Washington resident. Deadline is May 1.

Please contact Patti Hill, Scholarship chairperson for any questions at 509-429-2983 or poohnova@gmail.com.