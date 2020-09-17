Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee accepting applications for the 2021 .09 Prioritization Process

OKANOGAN – The Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee has announced that they will be accepting applications starting today, Sept. 17, for the 2021 .09 Prioritization Process for Community and Economic Development/Public Infrastructure Projects within Okanogan County.

The Public Facilities Fund (.09 Sales and Use Tax rebate) is allocated for rural communities and eligible entities are limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County. At this time there is a moratorium on funding projects out of the .09 Public Facilities Fund, but the county commissioners and the Economic Alliance still feel that there is value in moving forward with the prioritization process and ranking our community and economic development projects, according to Roni Holder-Diefenbach, Executive Director of the Economic Alliance.

The Economic Alliance will hold a question and answer session and program overview workshop for interested applicants on Sept. 21st at 1 p.m. via zoom.

The Economic Alliance coordinates the application and review process on an annual basis and provides the Okanogan County Commissioners with a single prioritized master list of economic and community development projects. Applications will be available on the Economic Alliance Website at www.economic-alliance.com

To get the Zoom link, email Diefenbach at rholderdiefenbach@economic-alliance.com. Those that have questions should contact here directly at 509-322-4634 or by email.