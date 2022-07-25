Sheriff’s office seeks woman suspected in assault and robbery

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 24-year-old Omak woman they believe assaulted and robbed another woman near Omak on July 20.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a female who was beating on the back door of a residence on Old Riverside Highway. The female was injured and bloody.

“When Sgt. Weigel arrived, the injured female had already left the location. He searched the area and was able to locate and identify her as Sabrina Oldham, 33, Okanogan. Oldham reported she was assaulted while at 95 Old Riverside Highway, Omak, by Morningstar St. Peter,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley. “Oldham advised the assault occurred after St. Peter accused her of being a ‘snitch.’”

Oldam told Weigel she was seated in a truck when St. Peter approached the vehicle and began assaulting her without provocation, according to Hawley.

“During the assault St. Peter stole Oldham’s phone and purse from her. St. Peter continued to assault her after taking the items,” he said.

Oldham said there were multiple bystanders at the location during the assault who did not offer any assistance, even while she was requesting help, according to the sheriff.

“She was eventually able to escape from the location and go to a nearby residence to get help,” said Hawley, adding that Oldham said she and St. Peter had been friends until the assault occurred.

Sgt. Weigel summoned Lifeline Ambulance and Oldham was transported to Mid Valley Hospital in Omak to have her injuries treated.

Hawley said probable cause exists for St. Peter’s arrest for robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or information related to the location of St. Peter, is being encouraged to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office communication 509-422-7232 opt #4.