BlitzyBug Reviews – Effective Bug Zapper for Killing Mosquitos Safely?

During the summer period, pest activity increases due to warmer temperatures. Most of these insects find themselves inside our homes. During this period, people also love engaging in outdoor activities. However, their fun is always disrupted by both crawling and flying insects.

Despite some being harmless, some can bite and cause harm to their victims. Others, such as mosquitoes, can spread diseases. Therefore, finding the best ways to get rid of such insects is important. Most people resolve to use repellants or insecticides to keep the insects away.

However, such products become ineffective after prolonged use. Studies show that insects can form a resistance against such products, making them ineffective. These products also negatively affect the overall environment, and poor handling could lead to adverse health effects.

Therefore, it is important to consider some of the best ways to eliminate such bugs. Companies are now developing electrical devices that can help eliminate such insects without emitting harmful chemicals to the environment.

What is BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

BlitzyBug is lantern-like equipment used to kill flying and crawling insects such as mosquitoes. It is light and portable; hence one can hang it anywhere from outdoor patios, RVs, or backyard spaces. Each lantern can cover a 60-170 square ft area, providing a comfortable and bug-free zone.

Unlike insecticides, it does not have any smell making it safe for use at home.

How does the BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern work?

The device’s compact design makes it perfect to fit any space or hang. Operating the device does not require any technical knowledge. All one needs to do is charge the device by plugging the USB cable. The red light displayed means that it is charging. You can then press the black button on top to switch on the device.

The device produces a purple light that attracts bugs to the coil inside the device, which kills them instantly when they come into contact. The device has a protective grill that prevents children or pets from accidentally touching the electrical coil. The device will eliminate all flying insects in the vicinity within 2 hours.

Cleaning the device is easy. You can use a small cleaning brush to remove insects from the coil. However, do not clean the device when connected to the power.

Features of BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern

It has total coverage of up to 175 square feet

It has a rechargeable battery

Micro-USB charging cable

It measures 5” by 3.5” and weighs 6.2 ounces

What are the Benefits of Using BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

It does not contain any chemicals, making it safe for indoor and outdoor use

Its compact design allows it to be placed anywhere or hanged

It does not emit any smell

It has a durable bulb that can last up to 10,000 hours

It contains a long-life battery that can last up to six hours

It gets rid of all types of flying and crawling insects

Easy to clean

How safe is BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

BlitzyBug is completely safe for use. Unlike other insect repellants, the device does not emit any smell or toxic chemicals. Therefore, it is safe for use around your children and pets. The device is covered with a metal barrier that prevents children and pets from electrical shock from accidental touch.

Where to Purchase BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern

It is important to obtain the BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern from the official website. This move ensures that you obtain an original product. You will also enjoy huge discounts by making your purchase from the official website. The cost of one lantern is $89.95. However, the device comes with a 50% discount, costing $44.97.

Purchasing more products also allows you to enjoy free shipping and discounts of up to 72%. All purchases made on the official website come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Deliveries are made within 48 hours after order confirmation. However, it is necessary to wait for 5-7 days before contacting the customer care about late delivery. Every product comes with a tracking number that allows you to monitor your order status.

Final Thoughts on BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern

Finding the right solution to eliminate pests during summer can be tedious. Most products in the market are ineffective, making it hard to eliminate these insects. However, the invention of the BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern offers a safe way of getting rid of flying and crawling insects. The device does not contain any harmful chemicals making it safe for use everywhere.

